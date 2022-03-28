YOON TO DISPATCH DELEGATION TO U.S. News Today 입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to dispatch a delegation to the U.S. next month. It will likely coordinate North Korea policies amid Pyongyang's provocations and strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance. The draft of the incoming administration's organization is to be unveiled in early April.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol's policy coordination team to be dispatched to the U.S. is led by PPP Rep. Park Jin and consists of five experts on Korea-U.S. relations. The delegation will travel to the U.S. next month to meet with U.S. government officials, lawmakers and think tank representatives and discuss policy cooperation. The decision to dispatch the delegation before Yoon's inauguration apparently stems from escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula caused by Pyongyang's ICBM launch and the growing need for a joint response by Seoul and Washington. The delegation will also likely discuss the upcoming summit between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. The presidential transition committee is also stepping up a government reshuffle.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Presidential Transition Committee Chair) : "We will receive a report on Tuesday, and draw the first draft in early April. In the meantime, we will continue discussions."



The Justice Ministry's report has been re-scheduled for Tuesday following a delay over the justice minister's opposition to the president-elect's campaign pledges. The committee has postponed a meeting with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials indefinitely. Meanwhile, the National Election Commission has turned down the committee's request to hold a meeting. The NEC said as an independent entity, it would be unprecedented for it to have a meeting with a presidential transition committee.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-ho(Transition Committee) : "The way ballots cast by infected voters were handled received harsh criticism from the public. We find it highly regrettable and unfortunate."



The committee says it has received a report that the Board of Audit and Inspection had investigated the alleged mishandling of early voting by the National Election Commission.

YOON TO DISPATCH DELEGATION TO U.S.

입력 2022-03-28 15:11:46 수정 2022-03-28 16:46:31 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to dispatch a delegation to the U.S. next month. It will likely coordinate North Korea policies amid Pyongyang's provocations and strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance. The draft of the incoming administration's organization is to be unveiled in early April.



[Pkg]



Yoon Suk-yeol's policy coordination team to be dispatched to the U.S. is led by PPP Rep. Park Jin and consists of five experts on Korea-U.S. relations. The delegation will travel to the U.S. next month to meet with U.S. government officials, lawmakers and think tank representatives and discuss policy cooperation. The decision to dispatch the delegation before Yoon's inauguration apparently stems from escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula caused by Pyongyang's ICBM launch and the growing need for a joint response by Seoul and Washington. The delegation will also likely discuss the upcoming summit between the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. The presidential transition committee is also stepping up a government reshuffle.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Presidential Transition Committee Chair) : "We will receive a report on Tuesday, and draw the first draft in early April. In the meantime, we will continue discussions."



The Justice Ministry's report has been re-scheduled for Tuesday following a delay over the justice minister's opposition to the president-elect's campaign pledges. The committee has postponed a meeting with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials indefinitely. Meanwhile, the National Election Commission has turned down the committee's request to hold a meeting. The NEC said as an independent entity, it would be unprecedented for it to have a meeting with a presidential transition committee.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-ho(Transition Committee) : "The way ballots cast by infected voters were handled received harsh criticism from the public. We find it highly regrettable and unfortunate."



The committee says it has received a report that the Board of Audit and Inspection had investigated the alleged mishandling of early voting by the National Election Commission.