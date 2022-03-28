기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to strengthen the regime’s national defense capability and develop more offensive weapons. Kim also said that genuine national defense comes from powerful striking capabilities. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks in a photo session with officials who contributed to last Thursday’s launch of what Pyongyang claims was the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to strengthen the regime’s national defense capability and develop more offensive weapons. Kim also said that genuine national defense comes from powerful striking capabilities. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks in a photo session with officials who contributed to last Thursday’s launch of what Pyongyang claims was the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
- KIM ON STRENGTHENING NATIONAL DEFENSE
-
- 입력 2022-03-28 15:11:47
- 수정2022-03-28 16:46:31
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to strengthen the regime’s national defense capability and develop more offensive weapons. Kim also said that genuine national defense comes from powerful striking capabilities. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks in a photo session with officials who contributed to last Thursday’s launch of what Pyongyang claims was the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to strengthen the regime’s national defense capability and develop more offensive weapons. Kim also said that genuine national defense comes from powerful striking capabilities. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks in a photo session with officials who contributed to last Thursday’s launch of what Pyongyang claims was the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-