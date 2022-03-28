KIM ON STRENGTHENING NATIONAL DEFENSE News Today 입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to strengthen the regime’s national defense capability and develop more offensive weapons. Kim also said that genuine national defense comes from powerful striking capabilities. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks in a photo session with officials who contributed to last Thursday’s launch of what Pyongyang claims was the Hwaseong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile.

