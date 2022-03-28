기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting held online on today says health authorities will begin discussions on whether to extend or revise the current social distancing rules, which expire on this Sunday. But he added no detailed schedules have been finalized.
- AUTHORITIES TO DISCUSS DISTANCING MEASURES
