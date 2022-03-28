AUTHORITIES TO DISCUSS DISTANCING MEASURES News Today 입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting held online on today says health authorities will begin discussions on whether to extend or revise the current social distancing rules, which expire on this Sunday. But he added no detailed schedules have been finalized.

AUTHORITIES TO DISCUSS DISTANCING MEASURES

입력 2022-03-28 15:11:47 수정 2022-03-28 16:46:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting held online on today says health authorities will begin discussions on whether to extend or revise the current social distancing rules, which expire on this Sunday. But he added no detailed schedules have been finalized.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

