AUTHORITIES TO DISCUSS DISTANCING MEASURES
입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting held online on today says health authorities will begin discussions on whether to extend or revise the current social distancing rules, which expire on this Sunday. But he added no detailed schedules have been finalized.
[Anchor Lead]

Sohn Young-rae at the Central Disaster Management Headquarters meeting held online on today says health authorities will begin discussions on whether to extend or revise the current social distancing rules, which expire on this Sunday. But he added no detailed schedules have been finalized.

