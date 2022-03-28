RAISING OYSTERS WHILE EXPOSED TO SUN News Today 입력 2022.03.28 (15:11) 수정 2022.03.28 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The coastal areas of Jeollanam-do Province with spacious tidal flats and shallow waters have traditionally housed sea plant farms. Now Shinan-gun County contributed to the industry by finding a way to raise oysters while exposed to the sun.



[Pkg]



An oyster farm is revealed when the sea water recedes. It resembles a sea laver farm, but the baskets contain oysters. Since the oysters grow at different speeds, they are raised in containers built like two-tier drawers. This method is quite different from the long line sea farming where oysters are grown on ropes underwater.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeon-ho(Shinan Fisheries Research Center) : "This one is 3cm. It will become a marketable 65 to 80 grams after 1.5 or 2 years."



Since the oysters are grown individually, they are not clustered together and produce a consistent shape as well as exceptional texture. They are also exposed to the sun at low tide about six to eight times per month. Oyster gonads are removed in the fertilization stage, which speeds up their growth and disables the secretion of toxic substances, making it possible for them to be harvested in summer. The harvested oysters are sorted on land and a logo is etched on the shell using laser before they’re shipped out across the country.



[Soundbite] Shin Sang-su(Director, Shinan Fisheries Research Center) : "Since they’re raised naturally, they’re quick to adapt to the environment. Their shells become thicker with strong shell valve muscles and they have deeper rings. Healthier oysters with a longer distribution period are produced."



Shinan-gun County in Jeollanam-do Province plans to provide this new oyster farming method and seed oysters to some 100 oyster farms by 2026.

