MOON-YOON HOLDS MEETING News Today 입력 2022.03.29 (15:25) 수정 2022.03.29 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Last evening, President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon held their first meeting. The dinner meeting at CheongWadae lasted for over two hours, which was longer than expected. It came 19 days after Yoon won the March 9 election, marking the longest period before a meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol arrives, to be greeted by President Moon Jae-in waiting outside his office of Yeomingwan. Yoon bows to Moon and the two leaders shake hands.



[Soundbite] "(You are well?) Yes."



The face-to-face sitdown came 19 days after Yoon’s election early this month, marking the longest period before a meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents. Yoon recalled the time when he visited CheongWaDae as prosecutor-general.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "I remember that I once attended a meeting held around here. I had a meeting with the president at that time."



The outgoing and incoming presidents walked through the garden Nokjiwon, a few steps apart from each other. With little conversation exchanged, the atmosphere appeared to be a bit awkward. The president introduced CheongWaDae, borrowing the expression Yoon had used during a press conference about his plan to relocate the presidential office.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "This is the garden you praised to be the best."



President Moon went on to explain about the name of the building Sangchunjae, the venue for the meeting.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "It means a house that is always like spring, wishing for a comfortable life of the people."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "Ah, I don’t know what flower that is."



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "It’s Cornelian cherry blossoms."



With only the first five minutes made public, the two leaders went inside and began the dinner. For the dinner menu, bibimbap, an assortment of rice and various vegetables, was served to symbolize harmony. The meeting lasted about two and a half hours, which was longer than expected. After the dinner, the president gave the president-elect a tie as a gift.

MOON-YOON HOLDS MEETING

입력 2022-03-29 15:25:44 수정 2022-03-29 16:46:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Last evening, President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon held their first meeting. The dinner meeting at CheongWadae lasted for over two hours, which was longer than expected. It came 19 days after Yoon won the March 9 election, marking the longest period before a meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol arrives, to be greeted by President Moon Jae-in waiting outside his office of Yeomingwan. Yoon bows to Moon and the two leaders shake hands.



[Soundbite] "(You are well?) Yes."



The face-to-face sitdown came 19 days after Yoon’s election early this month, marking the longest period before a meeting between outgoing and incoming presidents. Yoon recalled the time when he visited CheongWaDae as prosecutor-general.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "I remember that I once attended a meeting held around here. I had a meeting with the president at that time."



The outgoing and incoming presidents walked through the garden Nokjiwon, a few steps apart from each other. With little conversation exchanged, the atmosphere appeared to be a bit awkward. The president introduced CheongWaDae, borrowing the expression Yoon had used during a press conference about his plan to relocate the presidential office.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "This is the garden you praised to be the best."



President Moon went on to explain about the name of the building Sangchunjae, the venue for the meeting.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "It means a house that is always like spring, wishing for a comfortable life of the people."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "Ah, I don’t know what flower that is."



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "It’s Cornelian cherry blossoms."



With only the first five minutes made public, the two leaders went inside and began the dinner. For the dinner menu, bibimbap, an assortment of rice and various vegetables, was served to symbolize harmony. The meeting lasted about two and a half hours, which was longer than expected. After the dinner, the president gave the president-elect a tie as a gift.