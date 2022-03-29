US' CLAIM ON RECENT N.KOREAN MISSILE News Today 입력 2022.03.29 (15:25) 수정 2022.03.29 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. official reportedly said North Korea appears to have tested a modified version of an existing Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), not a new Hwasong-17 as claimed by the North. The Washington Post on Monday quoted the official as saying that the missile in question appears to be a modified version of the Hwasong-15, which is an older model that is smaller than the Hwasong-17. The official said the missile was modified to fly higher and farther than the last ICBM North Korea tested in 2017.

US' CLAIM ON RECENT N.KOREAN MISSILE

입력 2022-03-29 15:25:45 수정 2022-03-29 16:46:25 News Today

