NEXT YEAR'S BUDGET PLAN ON SUBSIDIES

[Anchor Lead]



Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.

