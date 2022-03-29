기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
- NEXT YEAR'S BUDGET PLAN ON SUBSIDIES
-
- 입력 2022-03-29 15:25:45
- 수정2022-03-29 16:46:25
[Anchor Lead]
Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-