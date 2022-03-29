기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEXT YEAR'S BUDGET PLAN ON SUBSIDIES
입력 2022.03.29 (15:25) 수정 2022.03.29 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
  • NEXT YEAR'S BUDGET PLAN ON SUBSIDIES
    • 입력 2022-03-29 15:25:45
    • 수정2022-03-29 16:46:25
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Employment subsidies and financial aid for small firms that had sharply increased during the pandemic will drop to pre-pandemic levels from next year. Next year's budget plan will further reflect monetary tightening as opposed to the previous expansionary stance. The finance ministry said guidelines on drawing up the 2023 budget and planned use of state funds were approved in a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. One guideline different from recent years is reducing pandemic-related expenses to ensure fiscal sustainability.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!