ELECTRICITY RATE FROZEN News Today 입력 2022.03.29 (15:25) 수정 2022.03.29 (16:46)

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) has frozen the adjusted unit fuel cost for electricity rates for the second quarter. The government has been citing the need to stabilize people's livelihoods amid high inflation and the prolonged pandemic. It also noted that the electricity rate is set to rise 6.9 won per kilowatt-hour from next month in line with earlier decisions that are unrelated to the quarterly adjustable rate.

입력 2022-03-29 15:25:45 수정 2022-03-29 16:46:25 News Today

