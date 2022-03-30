JUSTICE MINISTRY ON YOON'S PLEDGES News Today 입력 2022.03.30 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential transition committee has received the justice ministry's briefing after a delay. The ministry says it mostly agrees with the president-elect's campaign pledges, such as the abolition of the justice minister's authority to command investigations.



[Pkg]



Reporting to the committee five days after the meeting was cancelled, the justice ministry decided to back off. It said it agrees with the president-elect's campaign pledges and will cooperate proactively to amend the relevant laws to implement them. The ministry also said it understands the committee's concerns of the justice minister's authority to command investigations.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-bum(Transition Committee) : "The justice ministry partially agrees that the neutrality and independence of the prosecution have been damaged."



However, the ministry did not state clearly if it agrees with the abolition of the authority to command investigations, apparently because of Justice Minister Park Beom-kye's opposition. The committee held a meeting with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Wednesday morning to discuss the office's investigative authority. Meanwhile, the committee has begun selecting state projects. Yoon Suk-yeol is urging a bold response through innovative growth to solve economic polarization and the demographic cliff.



[Soundbite] Won Il-hee(Transition Committee(President-Elect's stance)) : "The president-elect wants to base state projects on pragmatism and interests of the public. He stresses the need to adapt to rapid changes in society and address low-birth rates and polarization."



Yoon also spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked the Korean people for their support for his country. Yoon is also stepping up the selection of his administration's first prime minister. He promised to announce his choice in early April, and will likely do so this coming weekend.

