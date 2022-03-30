AHN CHEOL-SOO TO NOT JOIN NEW CABINET News Today 입력 2022.03.30 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



AHN CHEOL-SOO TO NOT JOIN NEW CABINET

입력 2022-03-30 15:06:42 수정 2022-03-30 16:47:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee Ahn Cheol-soo announced today that he won’t be a member of the new cabinet. Ahn, one of the prime minister prospects, held a press briefing at the committee office in Tongui-dong today and said that he would draw a good blueprint for the incoming government as the committee chair. He also said that he would recommend many honest and competent people as ministers. He then added that he has a lot to contribute to broaden the support base for the party and stabilize the administration.