[Anchor Lead]
Chairman of the Presidential Transition Committee Ahn Cheol-soo announced today that he won’t be a member of the new cabinet. Ahn, one of the prime minister prospects, held a press briefing at the committee office in Tongui-dong today and said that he would draw a good blueprint for the incoming government as the committee chair. He also said that he would recommend many honest and competent people as ministers. He then added that he has a lot to contribute to broaden the support base for the party and stabilize the administration.
- AHN CHEOL-SOO TO NOT JOIN NEW CABINET
- 입력 2022-03-30 15:06:42
- 수정2022-03-30 16:47:01
