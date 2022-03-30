기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced today that as of midnight 424,641 new cases were reported in Korea. The number of deaths stood at 432, registering a fatality rate of 0.12%, while the number of hospitalized critical cases went up by 86 to amount to 1,301 in all. The ICU bed availability rate stands at 66.4% with around 1.7 million people recovering at home.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 424,641 NEW CASES
