S. KOREA REPORTS 424,641 NEW CASES
입력 2022.03.30 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.30 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced today that as of midnight 424,641 new cases were reported in Korea. The number of deaths stood at 432, registering a fatality rate of 0.12%, while the number of hospitalized critical cases went up by 86 to amount to 1,301 in all. The ICU bed availability rate stands at 66.4% with around 1.7 million people recovering at home.
