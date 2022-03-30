S. KOREA REPORTS 424,641 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.03.30 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced today that as of midnight 424,641 new cases were reported in Korea. The number of deaths stood at 432, registering a fatality rate of 0.12%, while the number of hospitalized critical cases went up by 86 to amount to 1,301 in all. The ICU bed availability rate stands at 66.4% with around 1.7 million people recovering at home.

S. KOREA REPORTS 424,641 NEW CASES

입력 2022-03-30 15:06:43 수정 2022-03-30 16:47:02 News Today

