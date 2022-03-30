GOVT'S STANCE ON CONTROVERSIAL TEXTBOOKS News Today 입력 2022.03.30 (15:06) 수정 2022.03.30 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Education expressed its regret over the Japanese government’s approval of a textbook containing historical distortions. The Korean ministry released a spokesperson’s statement yesterday to state that Korea is greatly disappointed at the Japanese government’s decision to approve of a textbook that follows a Japan-centric historical perspective to distort history and doesn’t record facts. The Ministry also urged Tokyo to immediately correct the high school textbook that claimed sovereignty over Dokdo Islets and scaled down or covered up war crimes such as forced mobilization of Korean workers.

GOVT'S STANCE ON CONTROVERSIAL TEXTBOOKS

입력 2022-03-30 15:06:43 수정 2022-03-30 16:47:02 News Today

