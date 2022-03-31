기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA BEGINS VACCINATING CHILDREN
입력 2022.03.31 (15:36) 수정 2022.03.31 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea began vaccinating children aged between five and eleven today. A COVID-19 vaccination taskforce said the young children can receive Pfizer shots at some 1,200 clinics across the nation. They must be accompanied by their parents or other adult guardians to check possible adverse effects and complications. As of Monday, parents booked COVID-19 shots for just 1.3 percent of the children in the age group.
