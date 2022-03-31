기사 본문 영역

INVESTMENTS IN CRYPTO BY UNDER 30S
입력 2022.03.31 (15:36) 수정 2022.03.31 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Young Korean investors aged 30 or younger invested 19 trillion won in large domestic cryptocurrency exchanges last year. According to the Financial Supervisory Service, the nation’s five virtual currency exchanges held nearly 53 trillion won in total. Of the fund, over 19 trillion won or 36 percent was invested by those in their 20s and 30s or even younger than them. Those in their 40s were the largest investors accounting for 33 percent worth abut 17.5 trillion won.
