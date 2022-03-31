기사 본문 영역

HYBE LISTED ON TIME MAGAZINE
입력 2022.03.31 (15:36) 수정 2022.03.31 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Korean entertainment company HYBE has been selected as one of the 100 most influential companies of 2022 listed by Time Magazine. The U.S. magazine said Thursday that the company is transforming the music business with a little help from BTS, calling it a pop powerhouse. This is the second time HYBE has made it to the list, following last year. Time also featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BTS on the cover of its latest edition.
