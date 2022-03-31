기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Korean entertainment company HYBE has been selected as one of the 100 most influential companies of 2022 listed by Time Magazine. The U.S. magazine said Thursday that the company is transforming the music business with a little help from BTS, calling it a pop powerhouse. This is the second time HYBE has made it to the list, following last year. Time also featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BTS on the cover of its latest edition.
Korean entertainment company HYBE has been selected as one of the 100 most influential companies of 2022 listed by Time Magazine. The U.S. magazine said Thursday that the company is transforming the music business with a little help from BTS, calling it a pop powerhouse. This is the second time HYBE has made it to the list, following last year. Time also featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BTS on the cover of its latest edition.
- HYBE LISTED ON TIME MAGAZINE
-
- 입력 2022-03-31 15:36:39
- 수정2022-03-31 16:45:08
[Anchor Lead]
Korean entertainment company HYBE has been selected as one of the 100 most influential companies of 2022 listed by Time Magazine. The U.S. magazine said Thursday that the company is transforming the music business with a little help from BTS, calling it a pop powerhouse. This is the second time HYBE has made it to the list, following last year. Time also featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BTS on the cover of its latest edition.
Korean entertainment company HYBE has been selected as one of the 100 most influential companies of 2022 listed by Time Magazine. The U.S. magazine said Thursday that the company is transforming the music business with a little help from BTS, calling it a pop powerhouse. This is the second time HYBE has made it to the list, following last year. Time also featured HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BTS on the cover of its latest edition.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-