SUSPECTED MURDERERS ON THE RUN

[Anchor Lead]



A 30-year-old woman suspected of killing her husband in a valley in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province has disappeared with her lover while being investigated by prosecutors. She is believed to have attempted to kill her husband several times for insurance money. The prosecution put them on the wanted list and started searching for them openly.



[Pkg]



In June of 2019, a 39-year-old man surnamed Yun drowned in Yongso Valley in Gapyeong-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Province. Yun had a life insurance worth 800 million won. But he died just four hours before the insurance policy expired. Also at the accident site were his wife, Lee Eun-hae, and her love-interest, Jo Hyeon-su. They filed for Yun’s insurance money five months later, but the insurance company, suspecting foul play, refused to pay them. The police had initially concluded the case as an accident, but reopened the case after receiving a tip from the deceased man’s family friend. After a year of reinvestigation, Lee and Jo were sent to the prosecution to be interrogated for murder and attempted violation of the Special Act on the Prevention of Insurance Fraud. The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office believes that they forced Yun, who didn’t know how to swim, to dive into the water and then ignored his call for help. The prosecution also conducted bank account tracing, search and seizure, and call analysis and found additional circumstantial evidence pointing to their previous attempts to kill Yun. Four months prior to his death, in February 2019, the duo tried to kill him by giving him food mixed with puffer fish blood while vacationing in Yangyang, Gangwon-do Province. In May of the same year, they also attempted but failed to drown him at a fishing area in Yongin. After collecting all the evidence, the prosecution questioned Lee and Jo on December 13th of last year. But they both vanished before their second interrogation the next day. Having found no traces of them over the following three months, the prosecution decided to put them on the wanted list and search for them openly. A source inside the prosecutors’ office said that they couldn’t secure the suspects because of several factors during the investigation but that they will try their best to arrest them. The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office asked the public to notify them if they have any information about their whereabouts or the case.

