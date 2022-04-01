LARGE-SCALE SURVEY ON ‘LONG COVID’ News Today 입력 2022.04.01 (15:22) 수정 2022.04.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has launched a large-scale survey into the so-called ‘long COVID’. Children ages 5 to 11 are also eligible for COVID shots now. And 380 more hospitals can now provide out-patient treatment to COVID-19 patients receiving health care at home.



[Pkg]



A survey conducted by four hospitals in the nation shows the widespread adverse effects of COVID-19 include fatigue, difficulty breathing, forgetfulness and mood disorder. The percentage of those suffering from "long COVID" ranges from 19 percent to 79 percent. To collect more standardized and detailed data, the government decided to conduct a large-scale survey involving 14 medical institutes.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The survey will help us find more detailed information about the symptoms of Long COVID and analyze it in the second half of the year."



Coronavirus vaccinations have begun for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Parents who make online appointments can have their children immunized at 1,200 designated hospitals.



[Soundbite] Lee Yul(Child eligible for COVID-19 vaccine) : "It didn't hurt much. I assumed it would be like getting a flu shot."



[Soundbite] Lee Han Boram(Parent) : "I believe vaccines work, as I didn't get Omicron. Experts say those who are vaccinated three times..."



Authorities strongly recommend vaccination for children with compromised immune systems, diabetes and severe obesity. Parents of all other children can decide for themselves on the matter. Currently the vaccine reservation rate for children is only 1.5 percent. Appointments for only some 47,000 out of three million eligible children have been made. On Wednesday some 80 hospitals made applications to provide in-person services to COVID-19 patients. They include dermatology, orthopedic and gynecological hospitals.



[Soundbite] Shin Bong-sik(Lin Women's Hospital) : "We try to reassure patients when they call us. Those who have bleeding or reduced fetal movements visit our hospital."



Starting next week, community clinics can apply for permits to provide out-patient COVID-19 treatment at the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

