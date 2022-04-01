기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Starting Monday, the cap on private gathering will ease from the current eight to ten people while the business hour curfew will be extended from 11 pm to midnight. The new curfew applies to restaurants, cafes, singing rooms, indoor sports facilities, entertainment venues, Internet cafes and performance halls. The revised rules will be in effect for 2 weeks. The government is expected to completely lift social distancing after the current wave of outbreak is confirmed to have passed its peak and case numbers are clearly on a downward trend.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES TO BE EASED
입력 2022-04-01 15:22:42
수정2022-04-01 16:47:03
