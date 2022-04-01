QUARANTINE LIFTED FOR VACCINATED ENTRANTS News Today 입력 2022.04.01 (15:22) 수정 2022.04.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, fully vaccinated people arriving in Korea are all exempt from quarantine. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said the exemption will also include Vietnam, Myanmar and Ukraine, countries which were previously exceptions. As a result, from today, all arrivals from overseas, regardless of the country of departure, do not need to self-isolate if they are fully jabbed.

QUARANTINE LIFTED FOR VACCINATED ENTRANTS

입력 2022-04-01

