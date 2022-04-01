NOMINEES FOR GYEONGGI-DO PROV. GOVERNOR News Today 입력 2022.04.01 (15:22) 수정 2022.04.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



New Wave Party Chairman Kim Dong-yeon has announced his bid to run for Gyeonggi-do Province governor. Former PPP Rep. Yoo Seong-min has also decided to run for the post after much deliberation. Democratic Party Chairman Song Young-gil will run for Seoul mayor.



[Pkg]



New Wave Party Chairman Kim Dong-yeon vowed to do his best to make Gyeonggi-do Province better.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(New Wave Party Chair) : "It takes political and administrative leadership to run Gyeonggi-do Province, which is like a small version of Korea."



He pledged to help keep tabs on the Yoon Suk-yeol administration and implement Lee Jae-myung's campaign promises. With the New Wave Party planning to merge with the ruling bloc, Kim has to beat his internal rivals -- Cho Jung-shik and Ahn Min-seok and former Suwon Mayor Yeom Tae-young -- to win the nomination. Under current party rules, Kim is at a disadvantage, because the percentage of party members reaches 50 percent. Although Kim says he will follow the party's decision, he highlighted the need to make necessary adjustments to bring about political change. However, the other candidates firmly refuse to change the rules.



[Soundbite] Rep. Ahn Min-seok(Democratic Party) : "Consent from all candidates is needed to change the rules ahead of the game. I don't think it's going to be easy."



Former PPP Rep. Yoo Seong-min also announced his bid for the post of Gyeonggi-do Province governor. He once considered quitting politics for good, but decided to follow the PPP's recommendation to run for the post to help the party regain power in the province.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-min(Former PPP lawmaker) : "I will conduct reformist conservatism politics in Gyeonggi-do Province by building strong communities and promoting justice."



Yoo is emphasizing his credentials and says he is the one to take care of Gyeonggi-do Province in the next four years. Yoo's first hurdle is to overcome opposition from former lawmakers Shim Jae-chul and Ham Jin-kyu, who have also been preparing to announce their bids. DP Chair Song Young-gil will likely run for Seoul Mayor, as the party has no other viable candidates to beat the current mayor, Oh Se-hoon. Song is to announce his decision on Friday.

