POLICY PROPOSALS BY PRESIDENT-ELECT News Today 입력 2022.04.01 (15:22) 수정 2022.04.01 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has continued policy moves focused on the economy amid continuation of conflict between his camp and the current presidential office. Some measures proposed by his team include expanding the fuel tax cut to 30% and easing lending rules for those seeking to buy their first homes.



[Pkg]



As the transition committee began holding policy briefings aimed at setting agendas for the next administration, the president-elect chose economy as the first order of business. He said the economy must grow dramatically in order to resolve the issue of social polarization and the inheritance of wealth.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Spokesperson for President-Elect) : "An advanced industrial structure and cutting-edge technology must support growth."



Yoon has also called for easing of lending rules by adjusting the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for first-time home buyers. In a meeting with young businesspeople working in the trade sector, Yoon urged efforts on digitalization and fostering talent.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "The next gov’t will focus on growth, job creation and the provision of infinite opportunities."



Meanwhile the president-elect's transition team has also put out policy measures closely related to people’s daily life. The team made an open request to the current government to expand the fuel tax cut from the existing 20 to 30%. The team said the decision will be solely made by the incoming administration and a budget bill will be submitted after it takes office.



[Soundbite] Choo Kyung-ho(Transition Committee) : "It is not a matter of consulting with a decision maker of the current administration and seeking their cooperation."



The selection of prime minister is also picking up speed. Possible candidates are likely down to two individuals, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former chair of the Financial Services Commission Lim Jong-yong.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : "We are vetting and interviewing several candidates..."



One of Yoon’s aides said the process of vetting and interviewing the candidates is in the final stages and all that is left is a decision by Yoon himself.

POLICY PROPOSALS BY PRESIDENT-ELECT

입력 2022-04-01 15:22:43 수정 2022-04-01 16:47:04

