기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea’s exports and imports both posted record high figures in March. According to the trade ministry, exports last month rose 18.2% on-year to 63.48 billion dollars, recording growth for the 17th consecutive month. It also marks the largest monthly figure since trade data began to be compiled in 1956. Imports also posted a record high last month at 63.6 billion dollars due to soaring energy prices and increased imports of intermediate goods. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars, shifting to the red after one month.
South Korea’s exports and imports both posted record high figures in March. According to the trade ministry, exports last month rose 18.2% on-year to 63.48 billion dollars, recording growth for the 17th consecutive month. It also marks the largest monthly figure since trade data began to be compiled in 1956. Imports also posted a record high last month at 63.6 billion dollars due to soaring energy prices and increased imports of intermediate goods. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars, shifting to the red after one month.
- EXPORTS & IMPORTS REACH RECORD HIGH
-
- 입력 2022-04-01 15:22:43
- 수정2022-04-01 16:47:04
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea’s exports and imports both posted record high figures in March. According to the trade ministry, exports last month rose 18.2% on-year to 63.48 billion dollars, recording growth for the 17th consecutive month. It also marks the largest monthly figure since trade data began to be compiled in 1956. Imports also posted a record high last month at 63.6 billion dollars due to soaring energy prices and increased imports of intermediate goods. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars, shifting to the red after one month.
South Korea’s exports and imports both posted record high figures in March. According to the trade ministry, exports last month rose 18.2% on-year to 63.48 billion dollars, recording growth for the 17th consecutive month. It also marks the largest monthly figure since trade data began to be compiled in 1956. Imports also posted a record high last month at 63.6 billion dollars due to soaring energy prices and increased imports of intermediate goods. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars, shifting to the red after one month.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-