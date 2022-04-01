기사 본문 영역

EXPORTS & IMPORTS REACH RECORD HIGH
입력 2022.04.01 (15:22) 수정 2022.04.01 (16:47) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea’s exports and imports both posted record high figures in March. According to the trade ministry, exports last month rose 18.2% on-year to 63.48 billion dollars, recording growth for the 17th consecutive month. It also marks the largest monthly figure since trade data began to be compiled in 1956. Imports also posted a record high last month at 63.6 billion dollars due to soaring energy prices and increased imports of intermediate goods. The resulting trade deficit came to 140 million dollars, shifting to the red after one month.
