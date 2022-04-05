NEW DISTANCING MEASURES IN EFFECT News Today 입력 2022.04.05 (13:34) 수정 2022.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



New social distancing rules went into effect in South Korea on Monday.Restaurants, cafes and multi-use facilities are allowed to operate until midnight. The cap on private gatherings has increased from eight to ten. Observers say it is virtually the last stage of social distancing and citizens show mixed responses to these relaxed guidelines.



[Pkg]



Past midnight, the Hongdae district in Seoul, a nightlife hotspot, is bustling with people. A store is getting ready to close as operating hours end. With eased social distancing rules taking effect from Monday, operating hours of restaurants, cafes and bars have been extended by one hour to midnight. Koreans are now allowed to hold private gatherings of up to 10 people. There have been mixed reactions to the eased guidelines.



[Soundbite] Ryu Kyung-hoon(Seoul resident) : “There's no big difference whether it is 11 p.m. or midnight. Personally, I think a lot of time has passed and it would be better to completely lift restrictions.”



[Soundbite] Won So-ra(Gimpo resident) : “I like that I can hang out more after work. But I'm still worried about the high infection rate.”



Small business owners welcomed the relaxed rules, hoping that business curfews would eventually be abolished.



[Soundbite] Choi Cha-soo(Small Biz Owner) : “It will be helpful if the business curfew is completely removed. That is what we hope for.”



Along with the restrictions, quarantine measures have also been revised. Upon entering South Korea, long-stay foreign visitors will no longer be required to submit proof of a negative PCR test. Starting next week, rapid antigen tests will not be available at community health centers. Currently, about 800 clinics offer in-person medical services to COVID-19 patients even if they are not respitory clinics. Health authorities are now reviewing shortening the self-isolation and at-home treatment period of non-hospitalized patients from the current seven days.

