[Anchor Lead]
National debt jumped 10% last year to surpass 2000 trillion won for the very first time. Debt held by central and provincial governments that need to be actually paid off has neared 1000 trillion won. The growth in liabilities is due to expansionary fiscal spending such as extra budgets that were drawn up to tackle the economic fallout from the pandemic. The finance ministry said a report on the settlement of accounts for fiscal year 2021 was approved by Cabinet Tuesday morning.
The Cabinet is said to convene an extraordinary session today to approve a budget for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said Tuesday that coordinating the schedule has taken some time and the Cabinet is set to approve the funds tomorrow. The interior ministry earlier said that following inter-agency discussions, further review of the relocation budget was deemed necessary related to security matters, and that as soon as the review is completed, the funding will be approved.
