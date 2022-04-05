DRAFT PLAN FOR STATE AFFAIRS News Today 입력 2022.04.05 (13:34) 수정 2022.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential transition committee has completed a draft plan on the goals and agendas in state affairs. This policy blueprint entails what tasks the new government will carry out, in what way and using how much budget. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has stressed the selection of policy goals that are pragmatic and achievable.



[Pkg]



Each division of the presidential transition committee has narrowed down three to five key goals in state affairs for the incoming administration. They reportedly include campaign pledges of overcoming the pandemic, reforming the state pension scheme, deregulation, balanced national development as well as stabilizing the real estate market. The priority goals are not yet determined and a government reorganization plan is not known to be yet included either. President-elect Yoon has again reiterated pragmatism saying the government is a servant of the people and performing its job well is of utmost importance.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-Elect) : “What can be more important than a competent and hard working government?”



He also called for the participation of young adults in the state agenda selecting process. The draft agenda will be reviewed once more later this month after which Yoon will announce the final version early next month. Transition committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said the policy goals will not just be an enumeration of agenda items. Noting a list of 100 state tasks were set in the past but failed to be implemented, Ahn said the next government will focus on 30 to 50 tasks that are manageable in view of socioeconomic conditions and the opposition party holding majority in parliament. He also expressed concern over recent economic conditions including inflation and the raw material supply crunch and promised to establish a response system to address supply chain concerns. Ahn made it clear that the public's livelihood matters will take priority.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Presidential Transition Committee Chair) : “We need to find ways to temporarily freeze or minimize hikes in public utility fees such as electricity and gas fares.”



Meanwhile the president-elect, while visiting a photo journalism exhibition, emphasized his plan to give more power to the prime minister including rights to suggest nominees for Cabinet ministers.

