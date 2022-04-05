100 YEARS IN FOREST FIRE RECOVERY News Today 입력 2022.04.05 (13:34) 수정 2022.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is marking Arbor Day. Every year the government invests financial and human resources in planting trees and creating lush forests nationwide. But it takes just seconds to destroy them by wildfires and more than a century to restore.



[Pkg]



Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province was swept by forest fires for ten days. The entire mountains were charred. Only bare branches are left on the trees. Those that managed to avoid the flames have yellowish leaves and are slowly dying.



[Soundbite] Jung Chang-seok(Baekdudaegan National Arboretum) : “Most of the trees have probably died because the flames were very strong. They will die gradually.”



This forest had already been destroyed by a wildfire once. It took decades of desperate efforts to restore it, but the recent fires devastated it again. All soil nutrients have also been destroyed completely.



[Soundbite] Jung Chang-seok(Baekdudaegan National Arboretum) : “When the organic or surface layers are damaged, it takes nearly 100 years for nutrients and microorganisms to recover.”



Three years after wildfires, the forest still struggles to survive. It is gradually recovering thanks to bush clovers, which act as natural fertilizer, but traces of destruction can still be seen everywhere. Ten thousand trees have been planted here, but only 20 percent of the forest has been restored.



[Soundbite] Heo Tae-im(Baekdudaegan National Arboretum) : “It will take as many as 30 years for the forest to recover.”



Twenty two years later this forest still suffers from the aftermath of massive wildfires. The trees look normal on the outside, but deep inside they have yet to grow their roots anew.



[Soundbite] Kang Won-seok(National Institute of Forest Science) : “It's the initial stage of a landslide. If this area was larger, it would result in a more serious disaster.”



Over the past decade, more than 11,000 hectares of forestland have been destroyed by wildfires caused by small mistakes. The result: economic losses of 660 billion won, secondary disasters like landslides, and incalculable time and effort to restore destroyed forests.

