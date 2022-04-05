MOVES TO ENLIST SAMGUK YUSA ON UNESCO

기사 본문 영역
Samguk Yusa a collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts relating to Korea’s Three Kingdoms era, will be pushed for listing on the UNESCO Memory of the World program for the Asia Pacific region. The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday that 3 items including Samguk Yusa, and records of Taean oil leak recovery project has selected to apply for UNESCO listing in June.
