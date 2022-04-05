기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOVES TO ENLIST SAMGUK YUSA ON UNESCO
입력 2022.04.05 (13:34) 수정 2022.04.05 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Samguk Yusa a collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts relating to Korea’s Three Kingdoms era, will be pushed for listing on the UNESCO Memory of the World program for the Asia Pacific region. The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday that 3 items including Samguk Yusa, and records of Taean oil leak recovery project has selected to apply for UNESCO listing in June.
  • MOVES TO ENLIST SAMGUK YUSA ON UNESCO
    • 입력 2022-04-05 13:34:39
    • 수정2022-04-05 16:45:13
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Samguk Yusa a collection of legends, folktales and historical accounts relating to Korea’s Three Kingdoms era, will be pushed for listing on the UNESCO Memory of the World program for the Asia Pacific region. The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday that 3 items including Samguk Yusa, and records of Taean oil leak recovery project has selected to apply for UNESCO listing in June.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!