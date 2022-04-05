VOLUNTARY GUARD UNIT News Today 입력 2022.04.05 (13:34) 수정 2022.04.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a rural area, a voluntary guard unit consisting of residents has introduced a program to help those in need through patrolling the neighborhood. Under the program, money is saved for the distance the vigilantes have patrolled and the fund is used to help the vulnerable.



[Pkg]



Wearing reflective safety vests, a voluntary patrol boards a van equipped with a flashing beacon.



[Soundbite] “Are you ready? Let’s go.”



After receiving the police’s request, the voluntary night guards set out to help an elderly person who got lost. Some five minutes later, the vehicle arrived in front of a diner in an alley. The elderly person could have gone missing if they had not been on time, with a police patrol car also far away.



[Soundbite] Cho Kwan-sik(Head of voluntary patrol unit, Goesan Police Station) : “We are prepared to go out and help people whenever necessary.”



After carrying the elderly back home safely, the vigilante fills in a patrol journal. They traveled 20 kilometers in total tonight, which means a mileage of 10,000 won, as 500 won is credited per kilometer. This program is called the neighborhood patrol bank. It was devised by the local police and the guard unit. The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation provides financial support of six million won annually. The banked mileages are cashed twice a year and used to help those in need, such as elderly people living alone.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-kook(National Agricultural Cooperative Federation) : “It is aimed at boosting security and protecting the vulnerable. So we decided to actively participate in the program as part of social contribution activities.”



In Jeju-do island, a similar program was introduced in 2016 and over 200 million won has been collected until now. The fund was used to provide wheelchairs to those with disabilities and pay operation expenses for children with blood cancer.

