SAFETY REPORT ON NUCLEAR POWER PLANT News Today 입력 2022.04.06 (15:02) 수정 2022.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has submitted a safety assessment report for the Kori 2 nuclear power plant to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission. This kicks off the process to extend the plant slated for decommission next April. The nuclear power industry sees the move as a signal that the Moon administration’s nuclear power phase-out plan is due to be scrapped.



[Pkg]



Kori nuclear reactor number 2 is located in Gijang-gun County in Busan. It was commissioned in 1983 and its design life of 40 years comes to an end in April 2023. It was slated for decommission next year, according to the Moon administration’s nuclear power phase-out policy. But the KHNP has submitted a safety assessment report to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission. The report contains 14 items such as periodical safety assessments, life assessment of key equipment, and the environmental effects of radiation. It was supposed to be presented last April. But the KHNP explained it was deferred for a year as the Board of Audit and Inspection asked for economic feasibility assessment guidelines.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeon-gyeong(Nuclear Safety and Security Commission) : "The KHNP has submitted a periodical safety assessment report for extension of the Kori 2 plant and we plan to proceed in accordance with the law."



According to the Nuclear Safety Act, an operator must present a safety assessment report if a nuclear power plant is to be operated and the report must pass the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety’s review. Now that the report is turned in, the process for the extension of the Kori 2 plant has in effect begun. The nuclear power industry believes that the KHNP was mindful of the incoming government’s plan to scrap the Moon administration’s nuclear power phase-out policy. Some speculate that other outdated nuclear reactors might be headed for extended operation.



[Soundbite] Jerng Dong-wook(Chair, Korean Nuclear Society) : "The durability of nuclear reactor components will be the vital review item. They must prove scientifically the safety of the old nuclear plant."



It generally takes more than 18 months to examine a safety assessment report. Thus the fate of the Kori 2 plant may be determined sometime next year.

입력 2022-04-06 15:02:01 수정 2022-04-06 16:45:21 News Today

