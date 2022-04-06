SOUTH SIDE OF MT.BUGAKSAN OPENS UP News Today 입력 2022.04.06 (15:02) 수정 2022.04.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Access to Bugak Mountain has been restricted ever since 1968 when North Korean commandos attempted to raid the presidential compound. The northern side of the mountain was opened to the public two years ago and starting Wednesday, the south side will also be fully open including areas adjacent to the presidential office. To mark the occasion, President Moon Jae-in also took a walk in the area.



[Pkg]



This is the site of Beobheung Temple believed to be constructed some 14-hundred years ago under King Jinpyeong’s reign during the Silla kingdom. President Moon Jae-in visited Mount Bugak situated behind the CheongWaDae compound. Civilian access to the area has been restricted since 1968.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Efforts were under way to rebuild the temple following national independence but then the mountain shut down after the 1968 incident."



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-mo(Director, Cultural Heritage Administration) : "The temple dates back to the Silla era according to folklore. An excavation is expected to produce such evidence."



Former President Rhee Syng-man is said to have drunk the mineral water found between rocks deep in the mountains. The south side of Bugak Mountain which was off limits to citizens is now open. The northern section first opened up in 2020 and now the entire mountain is fully open.... for the first time in 54 years since an attempt by North Korean commandos to raid the presidential office in Seoul Mount Bugak covers one-point-one million square meters or around 5 times the size of Yeouido Park. Its hiking trails measure a length of five-point-two kilometers.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "No other country has this kind of mountain trail where you can view the downtown areas of a capital city. So it is very special."



The opening of the mountain, which was President Moon’s campaign pledge, happened just before funding was approved for relocating the top office for the incoming leader. It emphasized that Moon kept his promise of returning the mountain to the people within his term. Ordinary citizens can freely visit the mountain from Wednesday. No prior reservations are necessary.

