POSSIBILITY OF N. KOREA'S NUCLEAR TEST News Today 입력 2022.04.07 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Sources say North Korea could conduct a nuclear test on April 15, which is Kim Il-sung's birthday. U.S. Special Representative for DPRK Sung Kim has been urging Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table unconditionally, but the North has yet to respond.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim believes the regime is planning another provocation for April 15, Kim Il-sung's 110th birthday. While declining to make too many presumptions, he mentioned the possibility of a nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea)



Pyongyang had conducted multiple nuclear tests from 2006, but halted them in 2017. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also pointed out a strong response is necessary as North Korea will likely continue provocations.



[Soundbite] Wendy Sherman(U.S. Deputy Secretary of State)



Sherman is repeatedly urging Pyongyang to seek a diplomatic solution. Sung Kim stresses that Washington is seriously committed to solving the North Korea issue through diplomacy, which is the only future path for the hermit state.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea)



Sung Kim made it clear he would urge the UNSC to take strong action, emphasizing the importance of stability on the Korean Peninsula.

POSSIBILITY OF N. KOREA'S NUCLEAR TEST

입력 2022-04-07 15:18:25 수정 2022-04-07 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Sources say North Korea could conduct a nuclear test on April 15, which is Kim Il-sung's birthday. U.S. Special Representative for DPRK Sung Kim has been urging Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table unconditionally, but the North has yet to respond.



[Pkg]



U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim believes the regime is planning another provocation for April 15, Kim Il-sung's 110th birthday. While declining to make too many presumptions, he mentioned the possibility of a nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea)



Pyongyang had conducted multiple nuclear tests from 2006, but halted them in 2017. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also pointed out a strong response is necessary as North Korea will likely continue provocations.



[Soundbite] Wendy Sherman(U.S. Deputy Secretary of State)



Sherman is repeatedly urging Pyongyang to seek a diplomatic solution. Sung Kim stresses that Washington is seriously committed to solving the North Korea issue through diplomacy, which is the only future path for the hermit state.



[Soundbite] Sung Kim(U.S. Special Representative for N. Korea)



Sung Kim made it clear he would urge the UNSC to take strong action, emphasizing the importance of stability on the Korean Peninsula.