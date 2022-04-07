LEE JUN-SEOK ON LOCAL ELECTIONS

기사 본문 영역
People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok says his party should win the upcoming local government election in order to ensure the smooth start of the Yoon Suk-yeol government. He expected that competition for winning nominations will likely heat up, as 61 party members submitted candidacy applications and multiple people registered to run even in Gwangju and Jeolla provinces where support for the party is traditionally weak. Lee then stressed the need for reforming the party’s candidate selection system into a one that is built on fairness and common sense.
