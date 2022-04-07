기사 본문 영역

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS‘ EARNINGS
입력 2022.04.07 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.07 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics reported its best quarterly earnings in the first three months of this year. In its earnings guidance for the first quarter, the IT giant estimated its sales at 77 trillion won, up 17.76 percent from a year ago. It also projected its operating profit will likely jump over 50 percent to 14 trillion won. Analysts say these robust results were bolstered by the successful launch of its new smartphone model and good performance in the semiconductor sector.
