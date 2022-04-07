GOVT'S PLAN ON INCREASING INT'L FLIGHTS News Today 입력 2022.04.07 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



International travel which have been all but impossible during the prolonged pandemic are to become easier, starting in May. The government announced a plan to gradually increase the number of international flights every month to reach 50% of the pre-pandemic level by the year’s end.



[Pkg]



Despite the pandemic, in 2021, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines enjoyed greater revenues and profits than the previous year. Their performances were attributed to increased freight transport, the result of converting 16 and 7 passenger planes to cargo aircraft respectively. Now the carriers review reverting them back to passenger planes... since the government decided to slowly restore the number of international flights, which now rests at a mere 9% of pre-pandemic level.



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Minister of the Interior and Safety) : "As other countries keep loosening disease control measures, Koreans’ overseas travels are expected to increase as well. So the government plans to increase the number of international flights from May."



The restoration of international flights will take place in three stages. In May and June, flights per week will be increased by 100 and the number of hourly arrivals at Incheon International Airport up to 20 planes. Local airports in Jeju and Gimpo, which closed international flights two years ago, will reopen them. Starting in July, 300 more flights will be operated per week. And up to 30 arrivals will be allowed per hour. The target is to reach more than 50% of the pre-pandemic flight level by November. For complete normalization, COVID-19 must become endemic.



[Soundbite] (Korean Air Official) : "We will provide enough seats to accommodate the government’s flight increase plan."



However, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport pointed out, this plan could change depending on the disease control situation at home and abroad.

