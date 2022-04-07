SEOUL AUCTION TO HOLD CHARITY AUCTION News Today 입력 2022.04.07 (15:18) 수정 2022.04.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul Auction will host an online charity auction to help the regions recently hit by massive wild fires. The auction house said renowned artists, including Park Seo-bo and Kim Ku-lim, expressed support and donated their works. The auction will begin at 2 p.m. on April 20 on the website of Seoul Auction. The artworks will also be put on display starting from next Thursday.

SEOUL AUCTION TO HOLD CHARITY AUCTION

입력 2022-04-07 15:18:27 수정 2022-04-07 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul Auction will host an online charity auction to help the regions recently hit by massive wild fires. The auction house said renowned artists, including Park Seo-bo and Kim Ku-lim, expressed support and donated their works. The auction will begin at 2 p.m. on April 20 on the website of Seoul Auction. The artworks will also be put on display starting from next Thursday.