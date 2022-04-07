기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul Auction will host an online charity auction to help the regions recently hit by massive wild fires. The auction house said renowned artists, including Park Seo-bo and Kim Ku-lim, expressed support and donated their works. The auction will begin at 2 p.m. on April 20 on the website of Seoul Auction. The artworks will also be put on display starting from next Thursday.
- SEOUL AUCTION TO HOLD CHARITY AUCTION
