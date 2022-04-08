GOLDBERG ON SANCTIONS AGAINST NORTH News Today 입력 2022.04.08 (15:12) 수정 2022.04.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The newly nominated U.S. ambassador to South Korea stressed the importance of strong sanctions against North Korea at his confirmation hearing. He also mentioned cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as stronger ties with China.



[Pkg]



Attending his confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate, Philip Goldberg, who has been nominated for the post of U.S. ambassador to South Korea, expressed concerns over North Korea's slew of provocations and called for tough sanctions. He says Pyongyang wants the sanctions to be lifted while rejecting Washington's calls for unconditional negotiations, which is absurd.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Regarding the comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization entailing intensive surveillance and verification of North Korea's nuclear program, Goldberg said it's a very difficult problem that requires continuous effort but it is in line with Washington's goal of nuclear non-proliferation.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Goldberg proposed new policy goals using expressions that had been shunned so far due to Pyongyang's strong opposition. A three-time ambassador, Goldberg was in charge of U.N. sanctions against North Korea during the Obama administration and is known for his hard-line views. He says a strong South Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance is needed to counter the North's provocations. He also stressed the importance of China's cooperation in dealing with Pyongyang, while criticizing Beijing's opposition to the new UNSC sanctions.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Goldberg mentioned hanbok, kimchi and BTS as popular Korean cultural items among Americans. His remark is seen as an indirect reference to the conflict between Korea and China over the origin of kimchi and the hanbok. Goldberg also emphasized the importance of Korea-U.S. economic cooperation in the areas of digital economy, infrastructure and semiconductor.

GOLDBERG ON SANCTIONS AGAINST NORTH

입력 2022-04-08 15:12:26 수정 2022-04-08 16:46:22 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The newly nominated U.S. ambassador to South Korea stressed the importance of strong sanctions against North Korea at his confirmation hearing. He also mentioned cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as well as stronger ties with China.



[Pkg]



Attending his confirmation hearing at the U.S. Senate, Philip Goldberg, who has been nominated for the post of U.S. ambassador to South Korea, expressed concerns over North Korea's slew of provocations and called for tough sanctions. He says Pyongyang wants the sanctions to be lifted while rejecting Washington's calls for unconditional negotiations, which is absurd.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Regarding the comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization entailing intensive surveillance and verification of North Korea's nuclear program, Goldberg said it's a very difficult problem that requires continuous effort but it is in line with Washington's goal of nuclear non-proliferation.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Goldberg proposed new policy goals using expressions that had been shunned so far due to Pyongyang's strong opposition. A three-time ambassador, Goldberg was in charge of U.N. sanctions against North Korea during the Obama administration and is known for his hard-line views. He says a strong South Korea-U.S.-Japan alliance is needed to counter the North's provocations. He also stressed the importance of China's cooperation in dealing with Pyongyang, while criticizing Beijing's opposition to the new UNSC sanctions.



[Soundbite] Philip Goldberg(Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to S. Korea)



Goldberg mentioned hanbok, kimchi and BTS as popular Korean cultural items among Americans. His remark is seen as an indirect reference to the conflict between Korea and China over the origin of kimchi and the hanbok. Goldberg also emphasized the importance of Korea-U.S. economic cooperation in the areas of digital economy, infrastructure and semiconductor.