[Anchor Lead]
Satellite imagery shows North Korea is preparing for a mass parade ahead of the 110th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il-sung on April 15. According to Voice of America, an analysis of satellite photos taken by Planet Labs on Thursday indicates tens of thousands of people gathered at Kim Il-sung Square. One photo shows a card stunt displaying Korean letters that mean “united in one mind” in the color yellow against a red backdrop, as well as the logo of the ruling Workers Party.
Chairing a virus response meeting today, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government will make a timely decision on adjusting the infectious disease level of COVID-19 based on gathered opinions. He said this is aimed at fundamentally changing how the disease is perceived and dealt with in line with changes to the quarantine situation. The government is considering adjusting the infectious disease level of COVID-19 from Class One to Class Two, the same as chicken pox and measles.
- 입력 2022-04-08 15:12:26
- 수정2022-04-08 16:46:22
