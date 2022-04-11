기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
With the June 1 local government elections coming up, the People Power Party has re-nominated the current heads of Seoul, Busan and Gyeongsangbuk—do Province as its candidates for the mayoral and gubernatorial posts. The PPP made the decision in a meeting of its supreme leadership council today. Therefore, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Buan Mayor Park Heong-joon, both elected in last April’s by-elections, will again run to retain their jobs. Elected in the 2018 local government elections, Gyeongsangbuk-do Governor Lee Cheol-woo will seek his second term.
The Democratic Party’s interim co-chair Park Ji-hyun has called on the emergency leadership committee to actively find new, more promising candidates for the June 1 local government elections. She said that for Seoul, the party should discover candidates representing women and young people and put them up against each other to make the internal race more competitive. Park added that it’s also necessary to look for more competent candidates for Chungcheongbuk-do, Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do.
