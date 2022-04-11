DAILY CASES FALL BELOW 100,000 News Today 입력 2022.04.11 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The number of new cases continues to decline, falling below 100,000 for the first time in seven weeks.The government is likely to announce its post-omicron response plans this week, raising people’s expectations for resuming their normal lives.



[Pkg]



People are enjoying cherry blossoms and balmy spring weather. They are all wearing masks although they’re outdoors.



[Soundbite] Seo Jeong-im(Seoul Resident) : "It’s hard to keep the mask on when the weather is so nice and I want to breathe in fresh air."



The government’s new set of plans to return to everyday life is likely to be announced this week, raising people’s expectations as well as concerns.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hyeok(Siheung Resident) : "We take off the masks when we eat indoors anyway. So it’d be okay to do so outdoors when we keep our distances."



[Soundbite] Park Yu-gyeong(Seongnam Resident) : "I feel nervous even with a mask on when there are lots of people. I will be more nervous without a mask."



The government reviews removing all distancing measures except for wearing masks indoors if the number of critical cases does not spike and the medical system remains at the current level of operation. Post-omicron response measures are to be announced on April 18th together with new social distancing regulations to be enforced from that day. The key issue is whether COVID-19, which is currently categorized as Group 1 infectious disease, can be downgraded to Group 2 to be managed by general medical institutions.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ.) : "The key is how well primary medical institutions can prepare. Then we have to see how hospitals capable of treating critical cases can maintain their isolation wards."



South Korea reported 90,928 new cases Monday, falling below the 100,000 range for the first time in seven weeks. The number of critical cases increased by 1,099 and deaths by 258 in a single day. Starting Monday, free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests done at public health clinics will no longer be available. But people older than 60 or those who came in close contact with confirmed cases can still receive PCR tests. Meanwhile, 150,000 additional doses of Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 drug from Pfizer, will be imported Monday.

DAILY CASES FALL BELOW 100,000

입력 2022-04-11 15:15:23 수정 2022-04-11 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of new cases continues to decline, falling below 100,000 for the first time in seven weeks.The government is likely to announce its post-omicron response plans this week, raising people’s expectations for resuming their normal lives.



[Pkg]



People are enjoying cherry blossoms and balmy spring weather. They are all wearing masks although they’re outdoors.



[Soundbite] Seo Jeong-im(Seoul Resident) : "It’s hard to keep the mask on when the weather is so nice and I want to breathe in fresh air."



The government’s new set of plans to return to everyday life is likely to be announced this week, raising people’s expectations as well as concerns.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hyeok(Siheung Resident) : "We take off the masks when we eat indoors anyway. So it’d be okay to do so outdoors when we keep our distances."



[Soundbite] Park Yu-gyeong(Seongnam Resident) : "I feel nervous even with a mask on when there are lots of people. I will be more nervous without a mask."



The government reviews removing all distancing measures except for wearing masks indoors if the number of critical cases does not spike and the medical system remains at the current level of operation. Post-omicron response measures are to be announced on April 18th together with new social distancing regulations to be enforced from that day. The key issue is whether COVID-19, which is currently categorized as Group 1 infectious disease, can be downgraded to Group 2 to be managed by general medical institutions.



[Soundbite] Prof. Eom Joong-sik(Gachon Univ.) : "The key is how well primary medical institutions can prepare. Then we have to see how hospitals capable of treating critical cases can maintain their isolation wards."



South Korea reported 90,928 new cases Monday, falling below the 100,000 range for the first time in seven weeks. The number of critical cases increased by 1,099 and deaths by 258 in a single day. Starting Monday, free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests done at public health clinics will no longer be available. But people older than 60 or those who came in close contact with confirmed cases can still receive PCR tests. Meanwhile, 150,000 additional doses of Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 drug from Pfizer, will be imported Monday.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

