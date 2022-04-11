SALMONELLA CASES LINKED TO KINDER News Today 입력 2022.04.11 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says it has received reports of Salmonella food poisoning cases related to Kinder chocolate products manufactured in Arlon, Belgium. It advised Korean consumers not to directly purchase the sweets from overseas for their safety. The ministry confirmed that none of Kinder chocolates officially imported to South Korea was made in Belgium. But it blocked the online sale of the products in question in order to prevent possible damage.

SALMONELLA CASES LINKED TO KINDER

입력 2022-04-11 15:15:23 수정 2022-04-11 16:45:06 News Today

