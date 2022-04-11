IT BUSINESSES TRAIN POTENTIAL STAFF News Today 입력 2022.04.11 (15:15) 수정 2022.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Striking a balance between job-seekers and potential employers is no easy task in the job market. While a countless number of people are looking for jobs, employers have a hard time finding the right people. This has led many businesses, especially in the IT sector, to train their potential staff directly.



[Pkg]



This online education program is run by a telecommunication firm. It offers intensive courses on AI development and digital transformation to job-seekers.



[Soundbite] Seok Jae-min(KT AIVLE School) : "We search for data using samples."



The trainees say it's a valuable opportunity to receive hands-on IT training.



[Soundbite] Cho Young-rae(Job-seeker) : "I majored in space science and joined AIVLE School last December to study AI development. I have learned about machine learning and deep learning."



[Soundbite] Choi Seung-hoon(Job-seeker) : "This course helped me acquire basic coding skills, which was helpful in finding a job later."



This company decided to train potential employees firsthand because finding IT talent that can be deployed in the field right away is difficult. Statistics show the IT sector lacks some 14,000 employees this year alone. That's why rather than waiting for job-seekers to apply, a growing number of businesses opt to train them firsthand before hiring. Samsung Group operates a software academy for the youth. More than 5,000 people have received training there so far. Job fairs are also scouting IT talent with hands-on experience.



[Soundbite] Chung Young-in(Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering) : "We need employees who can utilize their big data and AI knowledge right away."



There are calls for the education system to be overhauled in the long term.



[Soundbite] Kim Yong-chun(The Federation of Korean Industries) : "Efforts are needed to train more IT talent by admitting more students to colleges or improving education."



The government plans to invest 8 trillion won this year in training talent in the science and technology sector up more than 50 percent from last year.

