BTS COLORS LAS VEGAS WITH PURPLE

[Anchor Lead]



BTS are holding concerts in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world. It seems the entire city is drunk on BTS with their songs played everywhere and customers packing restaurants offering BTS’ favorite Korean dishes. Here’s a look at Las Vegas awash in BTS’ signature color, purple.



[Pkg]



Roaring cheers and an electric atmosphere signal the start of a BTS concert. BTS, together with their fans from all over the world, have produced one of the greatest concerts Las Vegas has ever seen. In a press conference held before the concert, the group expressed disappointment at not winning a Grammy.



[Soundbite] Jimin(BTS) : "We really wanted it since it would delight our fans. But we’re disappointed that we didn’t get it."



[Soundbite] V(BTS) : "It was clear. We all accepted it. But we still teared up."



All four concerts in Las Vegas have already been sold out. Tourists danced to BTS hits played at the Bellagio Water Show, one of the three greatest fountain shows in the world. The entire city was awash in BTS’ signature color purple, turning it into a so-called“Borahaegas." One hotel restaurant provided a course comprised of the members’ favorite Korean dishes.



[Soundbite] Tata Wong(BTS Fan)



Two more concerts are scheduled for April 15th and 16th. BTS may be introducing a new mutually beneficial concert culture that provides unforgettable experiences to fans, while bringing immense economic benefits to organizers and the host city.

