PROSECUTORS ON INVESTIGATIVE POWER News Today 입력 2022.04.12 (14:58) 수정 2022.04.12 (17:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Protest is growing among prosecutors against the ruling Democratic Party’s legislative drive to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers before a new government takes office. The heads of district prosecutors’ offices nationwide held a meeting Monday and expressed their opposition to such a bill while Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo even hinted at stepping down.



[Pkg]



The heads of district prosecutors’ offices gathered from across the country to respond to the DP’s push to deprive the prosecution of its investigative rights. Eighteen senior prosecutors and the top brass of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office attended the meeting which was chaired by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo. In his opening remarks, Kim staked his post on the issue, even hinting at stepping down as chief prosecutor.



[Soundbite] Kim Oh-soo(Prosecutor General) : “There is no reason for me to remain in the position and carry out my duties if the proposed reform is realized.”



During the hours-long meeting, ranking prosecutors made it clear their opposition to legislation aimed at taking away the prosecution’s investigative authority.



[Soundbite] Kim Hoo-gon(Chair, Daegu Dist. Prosecutors’ Office) : “If investigative powers are abolished, the reason for the prosecution’s existence will disappear, which is to defend judicial justice and protect human rights.”



They argued that changes to the criminal justice system made since January last year have caused delay in processing cases, confusing and inconveniencing the public. They said a hasty passage of the bill without resolving current issues will make things worse and the public will bear the brunt. The senior prosecutors called on parliament to form a special committee and draw up reasonable measures to improve the criminal justice system by sufficiently gathering opinions from experts and the public. District prosecutors offices are also voicing opposition including officials of all ranks at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. However Justice Minister Park Park Beom-kye has insisted the essence of the whole matter lies with fairness in investigation and questioned why the prosecution was not responding in such united fashion to the fairness concern.

