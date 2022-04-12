GOV'T DISCUSSES POST-OMICRON RESPONSE News Today 입력 2022.04.12 (14:58) 수정 2022.04.12 (17:46)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea’s daily COVID-19 tally increased by over 200,000 on Tuesday. But the government is now discussing post-Omicron measures, assessing that the pandemic has begun waning. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s pick for health minister, Chung Ho-young, however, appears to be cautious about declaring an endemic. He said there are multiple factors to be considered, such as the number of critically ill patients and the people’s pandemic fatigue.



[Pkg]



A notice about the discontinuance of rapid antigen tests was put up in front of a COVID-19 testing facility. Rapid antigen tests are now available only at local clinics and hospitals. Community health centers still conduct PCR tests for high-risk groups.



[Soundbite] Jeon Min-ki(Yeongdeungpo-gu Dist. Office) : “As rapid antigen tests conducted at community health centers were not acknowledged, it was inconvenient for people to take PCR tests again. They continue to offer PCR tests, so more workers will be assigned for it.”



South Korea added some 90,000 new cases on Monday. It is partly due to a drop in testing over the weekend. But it is the first time in 48 days the nation saw the daily tally drop below 100,000 The government will announce post-Omicron measures in detail this week. It is now discussing lowering the disease grade of COVID-19 to Class 2 as well as easing social distancing rules and shortening the self-isolation period. However, some experts are concerned that it is premature to introduce post-Omicron measures, as the proportion of elderly patients is not dropping by much.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : “It is important to reinforce the system to quickly give 4th shots to the elderly and prescribe Paxlovid to critically ill elderly patients. I'm concerned that the relaxed measures will make people complacent, extending the pandemic.”



Yoon Suk-yeol’s pick for health minister, Chung Ho-young, remains cautious about calling COVID-19 an endemic. He said although the virus is not as virulent as it used to be, many people are still testing positive. He also noted large numbers of seriously ill patients, as well as a high fatality rate among high-risk groups. Chung, however, added that compromises should be made, given the people’s pandemic fatigues and difficulties facing small business owners.

