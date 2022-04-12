NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.04.12 (14:58) 수정 2022.04.12 (17:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group, has reportedly entered the international waters of the East Sea, east of Ulsan. The last time a US aircraft carrier was present in the East Sea was November 2017 at the height of North Korea’s ICBM launches and nuclear testing. The purpose of the carrier group’s latest drill has not been confirmed but it’s speculated to be an apparent show of military might and a message of warning amid concerns of more possible North Korean provocations.

US officials in charge of the North Korea nuclear issue including Special Representative Sung Kim will visit South Korea next week to meet with officials of Seoul’s current and incoming administrations. Diplomatic sources said Tuesday that Kim and others will arrive around Monday for a four-day stay. They will hold talks with Seoul’s chief nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk and other officials of the presidential transition committee to coordinate North Korea policy ahead of a new government taking power in South Korea.

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Sung Il-jong who represents the PPP in the National Assembly defense committee spoke about a bill on exempting military service for K-pop band BTS members during a radio interview on Tuesday. He said what matters most is the singers’ contribution to the country and expected a swift passage of the bill. He said he does believe rival parties would differ on the matter because it is not a partisan issue but relates to the value of fairness and national interest.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-04-12 14:58:24 수정 2022-04-12 17:46:01 News Today

