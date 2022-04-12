TOXIC HUMIDIFIER STERILIZER DISPUTE News Today 입력 2022.04.12 (14:58) 수정 2022.04.12 (17:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been 11 years since toxic humidifier sterilizer products caused thousands of deaths in Korea, but the matter has yet to be settled. The arbitration committee is trying to persuade the two manufacturers of the toxic products to hold additional negotiations, but the companies refuse to return to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, the victims have launched a boycott of the two makers' products.



[Pkg]



The arbitration committee on the humidifier cleaner deaths case has offered Oxy and Aekyung to hold additional negotiations. The committee says it will find out the stance of the Oxy headquarters based in the U.K. This means that the committee cannot be disbanded just yet.



[Soundbite] Kim Yi-soo(Humidifier cleaner deaths case arbitration committee) : “Rather than saying the proposal has failed, we will exert more effort to make it work.”



The arbitration committee says Oxy and Aekyung are refusing to negotiate on the matter because of disagreements over the amount of damages to be paid, cost-sharing and termination of liability. The committee asked the two companies to discuss cost sharing, but they have not responded. Regarding liability, the committee stressed that the arbitration proposal stipulates dropping the existing lawsuits without filing additional civil suits.



[Soundbite] Choi Byung-hwan(Humidifier cleaner deaths case arbitration committee) : “We are discussing the matter. We have made an official proposal and we will try to find out if we have anything else to discuss behind closed doors.”



The victims are continuing their rallies and stepping up their protest.



[Soundbite] Choi Ye-yong(Asian Citizens' Center for Environment and Health) : “If the public learns about the 1,600 deaths and that Aekyung and Oxy are trying to avoid responsibility, they will be outraged.”



The arbitration committee will convene a closed-door meeting with the representatives of the two companies and the victims on Wednesday to discuss whether to extend the committee's activities.

