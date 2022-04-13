DP TO PASS PROSECUTION REFORM BILL News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has decided to push forward with a plan to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers and pass a related bill this month. The main opposition People Power Party vowed to do everything to block the DP's move, including a filibuster.



[Pkg]



“Pass a bill on stripping the prosecution of investigative rights by the end of this month.” The Democratic Party reached this decision during a general meeting and adopted it as an official party platform.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : “The prosecution has monopolized both investigative and indictment rights with no checks on their power. Now is the time for reform.”



The DP first intends to pass a bill that completely separates the prosecution’s rights to investigate and indict. For the long term, the party seeks to create a Korean version of the FBI and transfer the prosecution’s investigative power to the new state agency. The platform was adopted after four hours of debate, but it’s unclear whether the bill can be approved in the parliamentary plenary session. Opinions are split within the ruling party. Some members of the DP leadership are against making hasty moves.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : “There are two ways. One is to withdraw the plan and focus on public livelihood matters.”



The platform was adopted without consent from all party members on whether they support or object it. In an actual vote, there could be opposition. Opposition by the prosecution and the People Power Party is another hurdle. The PPP has warned of a stern response.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeung-soo(PPP Floor Spokesperson) : “If the DP attempts to push through the bill this month, our party will mobilize all means to stop it, including a filibuster.”



The minor Justice Party, which had opposed the bill’s passage in April, has also expressed regret. It will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss its response.

DP TO PASS PROSECUTION REFORM BILL

입력 2022-04-13 14:55:57 수정 2022-04-13 16:46:53 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party has decided to push forward with a plan to strip the prosecution of its investigative powers and pass a related bill this month. The main opposition People Power Party vowed to do everything to block the DP's move, including a filibuster.



[Pkg]



“Pass a bill on stripping the prosecution of investigative rights by the end of this month.” The Democratic Party reached this decision during a general meeting and adopted it as an official party platform.



[Soundbite] Yoon Ho-jung(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : “The prosecution has monopolized both investigative and indictment rights with no checks on their power. Now is the time for reform.”



The DP first intends to pass a bill that completely separates the prosecution’s rights to investigate and indict. For the long term, the party seeks to create a Korean version of the FBI and transfer the prosecution’s investigative power to the new state agency. The platform was adopted after four hours of debate, but it’s unclear whether the bill can be approved in the parliamentary plenary session. Opinions are split within the ruling party. Some members of the DP leadership are against making hasty moves.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : “There are two ways. One is to withdraw the plan and focus on public livelihood matters.”



The platform was adopted without consent from all party members on whether they support or object it. In an actual vote, there could be opposition. Opposition by the prosecution and the People Power Party is another hurdle. The PPP has warned of a stern response.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeung-soo(PPP Floor Spokesperson) : “If the DP attempts to push through the bill this month, our party will mobilize all means to stop it, including a filibuster.”



The minor Justice Party, which had opposed the bill’s passage in April, has also expressed regret. It will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss its response.