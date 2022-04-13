기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.
The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.
- TRANSITION COMMITTEE AGAINST DP'S PLAN
-
- 입력 2022-04-13 14:55:57
- 수정2022-04-13 16:46:53
[Anchor Lead]
The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.
The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-