TRANSITION COMMITTEE AGAINST DP'S PLAN News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.

