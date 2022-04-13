기사 본문 영역

TRANSITION COMMITTEE AGAINST DP'S PLAN
입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Presidential Transition Committee demanded the Democratic Party to stop its attempt to take away the prosecutors’ right to investigate. Committee member Yoo Sang-beom held a press conference today to say that the Committee’s political affairs and judiciary administration team had made the demand. He added that a complete forfeiture of the prosecution’s investigative rights is in direct violation of the Constitution, which had granted the right to request a warrant to prosecutors, and is an act tantamount to destroying the Constitution.
