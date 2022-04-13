YOON MEETS EX. PRESIDENT PARK News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has invited former President Park Geun-hye to his inauguration ceremony. Yoon expressed his deep apology to Park for investigating her influence-peddling scandal. Park said she would try to make it to his inauguration ceremony.



[Pkg]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol paid a visit to former President Park Geun-hye, who now resides in Daegu. Their meeting was held behind closed doors and lasted about 50 minutes. Yoon offered Park his deepest apology apparently for investigating her influence-peddling scandal in 2016, which resulted in severe punishment and imprisonment for the disgraced former leader.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect) : “We have our past issues. I told her I felt sorry for her as a human being. I felt sorry deep in my heart.”



The president-elect expressed regret that some of Park's policies and achievements have not been publicized properly. He pledged to help restore her honor. Yoon also praised the leadership of Park's father, former President Park Chung-hee, and said he's learning the late president's lessons from people who worked with him. Those who attended the meeting said it was held in a friendly atmosphere.



[Soundbite] Yoo Yeong-ha(Park Geun-hye's Attorney) : “Former President Park Geun-hye told the president-elect to become a good president. The president-elect asked for her advice.”



Yoon has invited Park to his inauguration ceremony slated for May 10.



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-se(Presidential Transition Committee Vice Chair) : “The president-elect asked her politely. Former President Park said she would attend the ceremony if she can.”



The Democratic Party says the president-elect's apology to Park is an insult to the Korean people, and is demanding he apologize to the public. The Justice Party also criticized him for denying Park's impeachment and threatening the nation's democracy.

