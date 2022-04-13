기사 본문 영역

SPOKESPERSON ON YOON'S INVITATION
입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.
