SPOKESPERSON ON YOON'S INVITATION News Today 입력 2022.04.13 (14:55) 수정 2022.04.13 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.

SPOKESPERSON ON YOON'S INVITATION

입력 2022-04-13 14:55:58 수정 2022-04-13 16:46:53 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.