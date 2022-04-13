기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.
In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.
- SPOKESPERSON ON YOON'S INVITATION
-
- 입력 2022-04-13 14:55:58
- 수정2022-04-13 16:46:53
[Anchor Lead]
In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.
In relation to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol apologizing to ex-President Park Geun-hye yesterday, President-elect’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said today that he was just asking after her out of his humane compassion. The spokeswoman said that there is no need to look too deeply into him saying that he’s sorry. She also said that he was simply communicating his sympathy for the physically weakened ex-president still recuperating and his regret for not caring for her properly and visiting her rather belatedly.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-